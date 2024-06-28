Cyclist, 20, dies days after Dudley crash which led to three men being arrested

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police has issued a fresh appeal after the young man was involved in a collision with a blue BMW 3 Series as he cycled along Duncan Edwards Way, Dudley at around 10pm on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital with critical injuries, but police confirmed on Friday afternoon that he had died.

The BMW was recovered a short time after the collision, with three men being arrested and later released on bail.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We've issued a fresh appeal for information after a cyclist hit by a car in Dudley has sadly died.

"A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Duncan Edwards Way at around 10pm on Sunday (23 June). He has since tragically died and we're supporting his loved ones at this deeply distressing time.

"It's understood the collision involved a blue BMW 3 Series which was recovered a short time later. Three men were arrested and later bailed while our enquiries continue."

At the time, West Midlands Ambulance Service said that on arrival at the incident, they discovered a man who was in critical condition, with ambulance staff quickly administering specialist trauma care.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "On arrival, we discovered one patient, a man.

"He was found to be in a critical condition and received specialist trauma care at the scene before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham."

A new appeal has been launched into the incident, with West Midlands Police asking anyone with information to get in touch with them via their 101 number, or the Live Chat service on their website, quoting log number 4569 of 23 June.