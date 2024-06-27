Two Dudley police officers assaulted in separate incidents

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Brierley Hill Police have confirmed that two of their officers were left with 'non-serious' injuries following two incident over night.

One of the officers was assaulted when an suspected offender made off from police following a burglary.

Later the same night, another officer was injured when a detained prisoner became aggressive.

On X, Brierley Hill Police said: "Sadly our shift has ended with 2 of our officers being assaulted at separate incidents.

"One from an offender making off from a burglary, another from a detained prisoner that became aggressive. Thankfully neither are seriously injured."