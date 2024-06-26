Arrest after man threatened with a knife in the Black Country
An arrest has been made after a man was threatened with a knife in the Black Country.
Police received reports that a man was threatened with a knife in Abbey Road, Smethwick, at around 7.40am yesterday.
A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of threatening a person with a bladed article.
He remains in custody for questioning.
