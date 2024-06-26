Arrest after man threatened with a knife in the Black Country

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police received reports that a man was threatened with a knife in Abbey Road, Smethwick, at around 7.40am yesterday.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of threatening a person with a bladed article.

He remains in custody for questioning.

A spokesman for Sandwell Police said: "We quickly made an arrest after a man was threatened with a knife in Smethwick.

"At around 7.40am yesterday morning it was reported that a man was threatened with a knife in Abbey Road, Smethwick.

"Within 20 minutes, a man in his 40s was arrested by response officers nearby on suspicion of threatening a person with a bladed article.

"He remains in custody for questioning."