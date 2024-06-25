Three arrested after cyclist and car collide leaving young man in critical condition

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police said the collision, on Duncan Edwards Way, Dudley, occurred at around 10pm on Sunday, and involved a 20-year-old man on a bike and a blue BMW 1 Series.

The BMW was recovered a short time after the collision, with three men arrested and interviewed. They have been bailed while investigations continue.

In their appeal, officers in Dudley said: "Did you witness a serious collision in Dudley on Sunday?

"We're looking to speak to anyone who was in Duncan Edwards Way around 10pm on 23 June. A 20-year-old man on a bicycle was hit by a blue BMW 1 Series and is in a critical condition in hospital.

"He remains in a critical condition and his family are being supported by specialist officers."

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor, with a critical care paramedic, to the scene.

A spokesperson said: "On arrival we discovered one patient, a man. He was found to be in a critical condition and received specialist trauma care at the scene before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham."

Police are urging anyone with dashcam footage of what happened to get in touch.

Contact them via 101 or LiveChat quoting log number 4569 of 23 June or email SCIU@westmidlands.police.uk.