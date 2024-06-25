Police appeal after bag stolen on bus in Smethwick
Police are trying to trace a woman in connection with the theft of a bag on a bus in Smethwick.
By Lisa O'Brien
Published
The incident happened on May 14 in Bearwood Road at around 1.20pm.
In an appeal on social media platform X, Sandwell Police said: "We want to speak to this woman after a bag containing personal items was stolen from a bus in Smethwick.
"Anyone with info can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or call 101, and quote 20/496048/24."