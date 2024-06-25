Man exchanged 'thousands of messages' with Sandwell schoolgirl, 12, before raping her

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Joshua Brown was said to have started texting the girl after her phone number was given to him by a friend. Despite him knowing that she was just 12 years old at the time, their conversations continued.

Over the course of six weeks, the pair had exchanged thousands of texts.

Brown, who is from Kent, travelled to meet the girl and raped her in his car.

A few weeks later the girl disclosed what had happened to her mother and the offence was reported to the police.

The 34-year-old, of Robin Hood Green, Orpington, was traced through his car registration and arrested by the Met Police.

Although he initially denied any offences, police found messages that Brown had sent to the girl making reference to her age and knowing he would go to jail if caught.

Brown was charged with two counts of the rape of a girl under 13, grooming a child, possession of indecent images of a child and inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity. He pleaded guilty to all offences at his first hearing before Wolverhampton Crown Court on June 19.

He was sentenced to nine years in prison with a further year on extended licence. He will also be subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 20 years.

PC Adrian Jackson, from West Midlands Police's Online Child Sexual Exploitation Team, said: "We commend the girl’s bravery in coming forward and her tenacity throughout the investigation.

"We have specialist officers who understand how difficult it is to report offences of a sexual nature, and we are there to help victims through every step of the investigation and prosecution."