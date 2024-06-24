Express & Star
Pair who took wrong turn in alleged stolen police car are in custody

Two men travelling in an alleged stolen police car were arrested after taking a wrong turn in a Dudley dead end street.

The car

West Midlands Police posting on social media network 'X', formerly Twitter, said the unmarked cloned Mitsubishi belongs to the Metropolitan Police.

The driver and a passenger tried to flee the scene on foot, but were detained by traffic officers.

The post states: "WMP Traffic (@Trafficwmp) on #RoadCrimeTeam in #Dudley spotted this cloned Mitsubishi. Driver got lost and drove into a cul-de-sac.

"Both occupants tried their luck One detained immediately and the other found nearby. Mitsubishi was stolen from Metropolitan Police Service #TwoInCustody."

