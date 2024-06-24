Pair who took wrong turn in alleged stolen police car are in custody

West Midlands Police posting on social media network 'X', formerly Twitter, said the unmarked cloned Mitsubishi belongs to the Metropolitan Police.

The driver and a passenger tried to flee the scene on foot, but were detained by traffic officers.

The post states: "WMP Traffic (@Trafficwmp) on #RoadCrimeTeam in #Dudley spotted this cloned Mitsubishi. Driver got lost and drove into a cul-de-sac.

"Both occupants tried their luck One detained immediately and the other found nearby. Mitsubishi was stolen from Metropolitan Police Service #TwoInCustody."