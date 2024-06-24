Pair appear before magistrates over stabbing of father-of-four in Dudley house

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Forty-five year-old Mohammed Osman Khan died on Friday after being struck at an address in Buffery Road.

On Monday, Annib Khan, aged 29, of New Road, Netherton, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court charged with murdering him. A second defendant Zayn Khan, aged 21, also appeared charged with an offence of affray in relation to the incident.

No pleas were taken and the case was transferred to Wolverhampton Crown Court where it will be heard on Tuesday. Both men were remanded in custody.

Meanwhile well-wishers have been arriving near the scene with floral tributes which are being have been placed on the pavement in Buffery Road. A police car was also seen in the street on Monday.

Mohammed Osman Khan's family state: "It is with great sadness that we have lost our beloved Mohammed Osman Khan better known as Ozzie.

"He was a very fun, loving loyal character and would do anything for anyone, a loving father, uncle and brother. He leaves behind his wife and four children.