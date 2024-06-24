Cannabis factory discovered at industrial unit in Rowley Regis after police swoop in

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Sandwell police officers made the discovery today after being alerted to concerns over cannabis production off Titford Lane, Rowley Regis.

Further inquiries are now being carried out to establish who was involved in growing the drugs.

Police discovered this cannabis factory at an industrial unit in Rowley Regis. Photo: Sandwell Police

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We discovered a drugs factory at an industrial unit in Rowley Regis today.

"We were alerted to concerns over cannabis production off Titford Lane.

"Our response officers went to the unit and found signs of drugs having been produced at the premises.

"We're now carrying out further enquiries to identify who was involved as drugs not only ruin lives but fuel further crime.

"All this week we’re highlighting the incredible officers who make up our response teams."