Shots fired in Walsall - police step up patrols while detectives scour CCTV

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police officers were called to Woodruff Way at 11pm on Friday to reports of a gun being discharged at an address.

Nobody was hurt as a result but detectives are reviewing CCTV footage and carrying out enquiries to identify suspects, while officers are stepping up their patrols in the area.

Anyone who has any information, or was driving along Woodruff Way between 10.30pm and 11pm on June 21 and has dash-cam footage, is asked to contact West Midlands Police.

You can get in touch via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or call 101 quoting log 5878 of June 21.

Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.