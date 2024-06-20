Police arrest four teenagers and 33-year-old man in swoop on suspects in Dudley burglaries

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers swooped on Wednesday as part of investigations into burglaries reported in Dudley over the last few months.

West Midlands Police arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with a burglary at a house on Norwich Road, Netherton in March, in which a vehicle was stolen.

Detectives searched an address following the arrest and a machete was found.

The 17-year-old was further arrested and then charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a private place. He is due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, July 3.

A 16-year-old girl was also arrested on suspicion of burglary of a house in Stourbridge Road, Dudley, in February.

She was charged with burglary of a dwelling with intent to steal and will appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, July 10.

Meanwhile Awet Hazal, a 33-year-old man, was arrested in connection with a burglary at a residence on Kingsley Street on Sunday, June 16.

He was charged with burglary of a dwelling with intent to steal and was remanded into custody.

Two other boys, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old, were arrested in connection with burglaries in Greenfields Road, Kingswinford in April and Kent Street, Upper Gornal earlier this month. Both were questioned and subsequently released. Enquiries into these incidents are ongoing.

West Midlands Police Detective Sergeant Mark Dent, the investigation supervisor with the Neighbourhood Crime Team, said: "We know that burglary is an offence that causes great distress not just because of the hurt associated with having valuables stolen but also as a result of its intrusive nature.

"We’re pleased with recent results but we won’t let up in our efforts. Residents can also make life harder for burglars by taking steps to make their homes safer and I’d urge people to look up the crime prevention advice we offer on our website."