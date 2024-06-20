Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Crimestoppers has appealed to members of the public to get in touch anonymously if they know the whereabouts of 21-year-old Dolars Aleksanders, who is wanted on suspicion of being involved in a hit-and-run that killed Keaton Slater.

He was hit by a car in Radford Road, Coventry, at around 4.30pm last Friday, June 14. The car sped off without stopping.

Now, Crimestoppers has announced a £10,000 reward for information the charity exclusively receives that leads to the arrest of Aleksanders, who West Midlands Police is treating as a "prime suspect".

The latest appeal comes after Keaton's devastated family released heartbreaking footage of the youngster opening a present that he received on his 11th birthday in January last year.

Alan Edwards, regional manager at Crimestoppers, said: "A young boy has tragically lost his life and has left a devastating impact on so many people, especially Keaton's family and friends.

"Our charity is supporting the police as they hunt for Aleksanders by offering a reward. We are reminding everyone – especially those who may be intimidated into silence – that they have the option to stay completely anonymous when contacting us.

"If you know where Aleksanders is and you contact Crimestoppers directly, you could be entitled to a reward of up to £10,000."

Floral tributes left for 12-year-old Keaton Slater on Radford Road, Coventry, where Keaton was killed in a hit-and-run incident on Friday shortly after 4.30pm.

Keaton's parents, Louise and Clint, and brothers, Kai and Keanu, made a plea for information.

Keaton's mother Louise said: "We were a family of five and now we're a family of four, our lives will never be the same again.

"Hearing that whoever did this will not hand themselves in has left us all feeling helpless, and we need to get justice for our Keaton.

"We just want everyone to help find who took our son, and Keanu and Kai's little brother away from us.

"We have lost our baby boy. Please, if anyone knows anything about where they are please come forward."

Keanu, 17, Keaton's brother, added: "I will never be able to see him joke around with us again, never be able to see him grow up to be my age.

"There are not enough words to describe what he meant to us all. A best friend, a little brother, a son and now an angel."

Information can be given completely anonymously through the online website at Crimestoppers-uk.org, or alternatively through Fearless.org or by phone on 0800 555 111.

The reward is available for three months and is due to expire on September 20, 2024.