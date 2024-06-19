Three arrested after dramatic chase with police in Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police have said that three men, all in their 20s, have been arrested on suspicion of theft after attempting to evade officers.

Patrol officers spotted the vehicle, which had been stolen from the Sandwell area, driving dangerously on the Birmingham New Road, Wolverhampton on Tuesday afternoon.

Approaching the vehicle, the occupants sped off from officers, before driving through red lights at excessive speeds.

Eventually, the vehicle came to a halt, where the occupants decamped, however, within minutes the occupants were detained by police.

A lock-knife was also seized during a search of one of the men.

Three men, aged 23, 26 and 28, have all been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

The 23-year-old was further arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, possession of a knife and having no driving licence.

All three remain in police custody for questioning.