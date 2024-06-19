Sandwell man jailed for 12 years for 'abhorrent' sex offences committed decades ago

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

David Marshall, 62, of Twydale Avenue in Tividale, was sentenced to 12 years behind bars and one year on extended licence after he was found guilty of 15 counts of indecent assault on males. He was sentenced at Worcester Crown Court on June 7.

Marshall will also be added to the sex offenders register until further notice.

West Mercia Police Sergeant Alex Webb said: "These are non-recent offences dating back to the 1980s and 1990s which saw abhorrent crimes committed.

David Marshall

"The victims in this case have had to wait a long time to see justice and I would commend their bravery throughout the investigation and commitment to see this through court.

"I’d encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault, whether as an adult or child, and whether recent or not, to contact us. You will be taken seriously, and you will be listened to."

If you’ve been affected by sexual assault, then local support is available from the Victim Advice Line.

The Victim Advice Line is a free and confidential service offering advice, practical help and emotional support to people affected by crime, regardless of how long ago it happened or whether it has been reported to the police.

Support is available by telephone on 0800 9523000, via email at info@victimadviceline.org.uk and through live chat on victimadviceline.org.uk.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.