Man arrested after woman attacked while with young child

Staffordshire Police officers rushed to an address in Tamworth to reports of concerns about a man's behaviour, at around 11.40am on Saturday.

A man who had a dog with him had grabbed a woman's clothing and pulled her to the ground. The man's dog also bit his hand in the struggle.

The woman then got into a car with a young child before the window of the vehicle was smashed.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said: "At 11.40am on Saturday, we got called to an address near Pennine Way, Stoneydelph, following reports of a man behaving erratically and aggressively.

"The man, who was with a dog, grabbed a woman’s clothing and pulled her to the ground. The dog bit the man in the hand when it happened. The woman then got into a car with a young child. The window of the car was smashed.

"Thankfully, neither the woman nor the young child were seriously injured."

A 33-year-old man from Tamworth has been arrested on suspicion of assault, affray, having a dog not under control and criminal damage.

Staffordshire Police has asked anyone with information to get in touch via the 101 number, or alternatively, via the Live Chat service on the force website quoting incident 40 of June 16.