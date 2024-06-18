Girl 'grabbed' in attempted robbery near two West Bromwich primary schools

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The girl managed to "run off unhurt" after the incident in Watton Street, which happened just before 8.30am on June 7.

The street is located just a few minutes' drive away from two primary schools.

West Midlands Police has confirmed that nothing was taken by the offender.

A spokeswoman for the force added: "Investigators are retrieving and reviewing CCTV footage and door-to-door enquiries are being carried out as the investigation continues."

Police are also "linking-in with a nearby school" and have stepped up patrols to "offer reassurance" to residents.

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery has been asked to contact the force via Live Chat on its website, or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 20/570365/24.

Alternatively, people can give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.