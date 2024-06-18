Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The vehicles were taken from Summerhill School in Lodge Lane at around 11.30pm on Sunday when the gates to the site were "rammed".

The minibuses were taken on Sunday evening

Maintenance staff were the first to discover that the buses – which were the only two owned by the school – had been taken the following morning.

Headteacher Tim Harris said he has already had to call off a rounders tournament as a result of the theft and may have to cancel a trip planned to Bletchley Park this Friday, which about 100 of the school's 1,100 pupils, including some who use wheelchairs, were due to attend.

The buses were specially adapted to accommodate disabled pupils at the school and were used everyday to take youngsters on trips, to sporting fixtures and help out in the community, including taking goods to nearby food banks.

Mr Harris, who has been headteacher for three years, said: "The site team came in on Monday and found the gates broken, so [the offenders] had either rammed or broken our external gate, cut an internal gate and smashed the window to the minibuses as well.

"I am just exceptionally disappointed for the students because everything we do is for them and we are having to take experiences away from them because we can't get them there.

"It is the impact on the children for us. Vehicles are vehicles, finance is finance, but our students come first and we are going to have to disappoint some of them."

Mr Harris said the school is working with the police and in the meantime, is receiving "lots of friendly support" from nearby schools and the local authority.

Summerhill School also put an appeal on Facebook on Monday, urging anyone who saw the minibuses to get in contact the police or the school on 01384 816165 or by email at info@summerhill.dudley.sch.uk.

The Express & Star has contacted West Midlands Police for comment.