Man and woman arrested after 'significant' amount of car parts found at suspected chop shop

A "significant amount" of suspected stolen car parts and "a number" of stolen high performance vehicles were found at an address on Kingsbury Road in the Stockland Green area of Birmingham.

Officers from West Midlands Police were prompted to search the alleged chop shop after a man, aged 40, and a woman, aged 30, were stopped by Northamptonshire Police in a suspected stolen car.

The pair were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

PC Joseph Gigli from the West Midlands Police vehicle crime team said: "This is a substantial find and enquiries are ongoing to establish the identifications of the vehicles and parts found at the address.

“Vehicle crime is a force priority for West Midlands Police, and we are committed to disrupting vehicle crime in our areas and bringing offenders who play a part in it to justice.”