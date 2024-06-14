They were attacked by a group of men and women after an altercation at a cash point on June 20, 2019, after celebrating one of them getting the all-clear from cancer.

Two of their attackers, Luke Page and Jordan Gaddu, were sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court this week.

The two women's victim impact statements revealed the vicious nature of their ordeal, after which they were both treated for head wounds.

"I went out with my friends to celebrate getting the all-clear from lung cancer. I had surgery which was successful. The night was a celebration but instead I will never forget it because of the attack.