Appeal after highways truck crashes into wall and is driven off

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police attended an incident where a truck came into collision with a wall on Radford Street, Stone, at around 11pm on Wednesday, before driving off.

The vehicle was later spotted driving in the direction of the A51.

No one was injured in the incident, however, Staffordshire Police have appealed for information surrounding the incident.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "We are appealing for information following a non-stop collision in Stone involving a Highways pick-up truck.

"It happened at around 11pm on Wednesday on Radford Street, when the pick-up truck collided with a wall. Shortly after, the truck headed in the direction of the A51 following the collision."

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage, is asked to get in touch with police via their 101 number, quoting log 258 of June 12.

National Highways have been approached for comment.