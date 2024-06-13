Seven men charged with class A drugs conspiracy after raids in Sandwell, Birmingham and Solihull

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police has charged seven men following drugs warrants carried out across the region on Tuesday.

Altogether, 14 warrants were carried out at addresses in Birmingham, Solihull, and Sandwell, and officers arrested seven men on suspicion of drugs offences.

There were nine addresses searched in Birmingham: Churchill Road, Kenelm Road, Hendon Road, Kingscliff Road, Gough Road, Malmesbury Road, Neville Road, Coventry Road and Tarry Road.

Elsewhere, four addresses were searched in Solihull: at Charter House Drive, Rowood Drive, Whar Hall Road and Elizabeth Grove.

The third warrant was executed at Wyndmill Crescent in Sandwell.

Fourteen warrants were carried out at addresses in Birmingham, Solihull, and Sandwell

All seven men have now been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Ansir Khan, 42; Mark Deffley, 57; and Raheel Khan, 31; were all charged and remanded - and appeared before Birmingham Magistrates Court yesterday.

Leon Matthews, 46; Akbar Tareeq, 26; Muzammel Rehman, 23; and Mohammed Arsen, 40; are set to appear in court today.