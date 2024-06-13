Man charged after two burglaries in West Bromwich hours apart

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The burglaries took place in High Street between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

Aaron Bachus, of no fixed address, was arrested on Wednesday and has since been charged with burglary.

The 44-year-old has been further charged with a shop theft in Solihull last month.

He has been remanded to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday.

A 41-year-old man, who was also arrested on suspicion of burglary, is currently in hospital.

West Midlands Police said he will be further questioned "in due course".

A 34-year-old woman has been bailed with conditions while officers continue with their enquiries.