'I was covered in blood': Woman lifts lid on violent incident that left her with head wound

Mum-of-one Lilla Kosa, 41, was out with her girlfriend Pamela and claims she was repeatedly punched on the head leaving her with a bleeding two-inch cut.

She said the incident happened in the early hours of Saturday resulting in police being called to LGBTQ+ nightclub The Vaults in Exeter after reports of an altercation.

The man from the Wolverhampton area was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Lilla said the event has left her so scarred that she's terrified to leave her home and relies on colleagues to pick up her usual morning coffee and breakfast as she can't yet bring herself to go out in public since incident.

Her girlfriend Pamela posted images on social media pleading for any witnesses to come forward if they have any information about the incident.

Lilla said she was left 'covered in blood'

On the post, she said: "Urgent Appeal for any witnesses that may of seen the attack on my girlfriend on Friday 7th June outside Vaults Nightclub Exeter. Please come forward so that we can get justice. If you saw anything please contact us, could be helpful. Thank You."

Speaking exclusively to the Express & Star the self-employed barber said: "I left Hungary because the UK was the most accepting country for LGBTQ+ people, or it used to be, but now it's different, I notice comments more and more.

"I can't leave the house at the moment. I'm supposed to be in Liverpool next week but I don't think I can go. I still have to work so I run to my car, park and run inside. I usually get coffee and breakfast, but now I have to ask someone to do it today because I couldn't do it myself.

"I know it will wear off and I'll be fine to go outside again one day, but it's all too much at the moment, I never expected anything like that to happen."

Right to left: Lilla, daughter Odett and partner Pamela

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall police said: "Police were called at around 3.30am on Saturday, June 8 to a commercial premises on Gandy Street, Exeter, following reports of an altercation. A woman in her 40s was taken to hospital where she was treated for injuries to her head and face. Her injuries are not considered to be life-changing or life-threatening.

"A 21-year-old man from the Wolverhampton area has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

"If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting reference 50240139598."

The man has been given police bail until September.