Former armed robber found guilty of fracturing skull of a baby

Jordan Cattell, 25, was found guilty today (Thursday) of grievous bodily harm with intent after a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

The baby suffered a fractured skull and bruising at the flat of his and his estranged partner's Walsall flat on June 17, 2018.

The baby was taken to Walsall Manor Hospital and then Birmingham Children's Hospital where he was found to have a fractured skull and extensive bruising.

Cattell admitted hitting the baby on the first day of the trial but denied grievous bodily harm with intent.

However, the jury delivered a guilty verdict and then his previous convictions were revealed to the court.

Prosecuting Amjad Malik KC said: "In March 2015 he went round to the home of a man with his father and attacked him knife and hammer. However, it does seem it was his father who was the villain of the piece. He was sentenced to 40 months for grievously bodily harm with intent and aggravated assault."

On March 24, 2020 Cattell and an accomplice went into Brownhills shop Lifestyle Express with a shotgun and tried to rob the store's owner.

However, the brave shopkeeper grabbed the gun and chased the pair out of his premises with a cricket bat.

Cattell, of Shelbourne Avenue, Handsworth, and previously of Brownhills, was sentenced to six years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear and possession of a shotgun. He also pleaded guilty to possession of a slam gun and possession of shotgun cartridges.

The court heard Cattell was released from that sentence last year.

Judge Michael Chambers KC thanked jury for their service.

He said: "I know this has been a traumatic and serious trial, and the justice system would not work without the service of jurors, like yourself."

He told Cattell: "You have been found guilty of a serious crime, and you have previous convictions. You will face a custodial sentence."

Cattell will be sentenced on July 11.