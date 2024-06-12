Two men and woman arrested after burglary in West Bromwich town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police has confirmed that two men, aged 41 and 44, and a woman, aged 34, have all been arrested on suspicion of burglary following a break-in at a business on West Bromwich High Street.

The three arrests come after a number of electrical items were stolen from a business in the town centre at around 6am on Tuesday.

The three suspects were arrested by the West Bromwich Neighbourhood Policing Team, with West Midlands Police saying officers were 'in the right place at the right time'.

Inspector for Sandwell North, Rich Boulter, said: "This is a great example of the proactive work from our neighbourhood officers.

"We were in the right place and the right time and now have three suspected burglars in custody.

"Officers continue to target their patrols after reported incidents and we urge anyone who sees any suspicious activity in their area to contact us."

The three remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday.