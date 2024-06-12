Shots fired at two properties in drive-by-style shooting

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police rushed to the scene of Ward End Park Road, Washwood Heath, just after 11pm on Monday to reports of an incident involving shots fired from a car into a property.

Then, following the first incident, a second shooting took place only hours later at 3am on Tuesday, with shots again being fired into another property on Poppy Grove.

No one is believed to have been hurt in either incident, with police saying that enquiries are ongoing to establish if they are connected.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We’re investigating after shots were fired at a property from a car in Ward End Park Road, Washwood Heath, just after 11pm on Monday.

"Shortly before 3am yesterday, shots were fired at another property in Poppy Grove. No one is believed to have been injured in either incident, and enquiries are ongoing to establish if they are connected. CCTV is being reviewed."

Extra officers have been placed at both scenes following the shooting, with West Midlands Police saying they 'know how concerning this will have been' and that they are 'determined to find out who was involved'.

The spokesperson added: "We know how concerning this will have been in the community with two firearms incidents within a week. Firearms have no place on our streets and we're determined to find out who was involved and why.

"We'll have extra officers in the area to provide reassurance over the coming days. We're keen to hear from anyone who may have seen something, has dash-cam footage or any other information."

Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident is asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police via their 101 number, or the Live Chat service on their website quoting log 5563 of 10 June.