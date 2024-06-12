Midwives 'more keen for all parents to opt for baby tags' after alleged security threat at hospital

A mother-of-three, who recently gave birth to a son at New Cross, Wolverhampton, said she was taken by surprise when midwifery staff for the first time gave her the option of fitting a tag to her baby's leg which she chose to accept.

For more than a decade Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust which operates Wolverhampton's New Cross and Walsall Manor hospitals has had 24-hour security and an intercom system in place along with electronic tagging available.

The trust said the security and safety of mothers and newborns was extremely important to staff.

“I was surprised after having my baby at New Cross to be given the option to have a thick security tag for my little one’s leg. I’d had a baby there before and not been given the option for one," said the mother-of-three.