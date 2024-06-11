Police issue CCTV picture after 'group of men' involved in fight Perton pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers were called to reports of a "group of men fighting" outside The Wrottesley Arms on Severn Drive at about 11.15pm on March 28.

Staffordshire Police has now issued a picture of a man officers want to talk to about the incident.

Police want to speak to this man in connection to an assault in Perton

The force has also appealed for anyone who witnessed the assault or those with CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage of the area at the time to come forward.

People with information should contact Staffordshire Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 744 of March 28.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.