Two arrested after cannabis farm raid uncovers 1,000 plants

West Midlands Police have confirmed the seizure of a large cannabis grow operation on Woodburn Road, Smethwick, following a raid on Friday morning.

During the raid, two men, both in their 30s, were arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis and abstracting electricity.

On X, West Midlands Police said: "We have arrested two men after a cannabis farm was discovered at a unit in Sandwell.

"Acting on intelligence, this morning officers executed a warrant at an industrial unit on Woodburn Road, Smethwick.

"Once inside, a cannabis grow of around 1,000 plants over two floors was discovered and the electricity meter had been bypassed.

"Officers along with National Grid colleagues will remain at the scene throughout today to allow for the safe removal and disposal of the plants. All plants were seized and destroyed by our Cannabis Disposal team."

Both men remain in custody for questioning.

West Midlands Police continued: "We often rely on information from the public to help us identify where cannabis farms are.

"If you think this kind of activity is happening where you live, contact us via 101 or Live Chat."