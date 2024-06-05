Man, 26, charged in connection with spate of thefts from vehicles in Dudley town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Jordan Higgins was arrested yesterday and has now been charged with five counts of theft from a motor vehicle, one count of vehicle interference, and one count of attempted burglary.

The 26-year-old, of Swancote Road in Dudley, is also accused of failing to provide a sample for a drug test.

The charges relate to offences which allegedly occurred in the town in early to mid May.

Higgins has been bailed to appear before Dudley Magistrates' Court on June 26.