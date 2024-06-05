Boy, 15, arrested after fellow teenager was stabbed

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of assault and wounding at around 10pm on Tuesday, after an incident earlier in the evening where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Foxton Road near Alum Rock in Birmingham.

The 16-year-old was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrested the teenage boy after searching the area. He remained in custody on Wednesday.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website or by calling 101 quoting log 3180 of June 4.