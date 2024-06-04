Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The rider of a green Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle, a 47-year-old man, died after colliding with a white Mercedes Vito van on the A456 Bewdley Bypass, near to the Heightington Road overpass, at around 5.45pm on Sunday.

West Mercia Police launched an investigation and arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A spokesman for the force confirmed on Tuesday he had been released on bail.

In an earlier statement, police asked for people with information or footage of the crash to contact PC Phil Jinks in the serious collision investigation unit at sciusouth@westmercia.police.uk or 01905 973097 quoting incident number 334i of June 2.