Police issue picture of man wanted in connection with theft of Tettenhall heritage attraction sign

The distinctive brown and cream sign was removed from the Tettenhall Heritage Transport Centre lon Thursday May 16 leaving volunteers, visitors and the community devastated

The Heritage Centre posted a picture of the sign with the appeal: "A shout out to all Railway Memorabilia collectors:

"The Tettenhall station sign has been stolen! Please keep an eye out for the sign or individual letters being offered for sale."

Police have now identified a man they want to speak to about the theft of the sign.

They are also asking for any information which would help recover the sign.

Anyone who can help can contact them via Live Chat on the police website quoting crime number 20/547330/24.