Man arrested after around 60 cannabis plants found above shops in West Bromwich

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers acted on information and carried out a drugs warrant in the town's High Street on Tuesday morning.

The drugs were discovered in West Bromwich on Tuesday morning

Inside the property, they discovered up to 60 cannabis plants.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis and has been taken into custody for questioning.

West Midlands Police has asked anyone with information about drugs to get in touch via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101.