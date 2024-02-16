Two dangerous drivers jailed after crash kills passenger of stolen car

James Sheridan, 21, died on June 23, 2021, when the Ford Fiesta he was a passenger in crashed on the Wolverhampton Road, Pelsall, into a VW Golf, injuring four others. Both drivers were over the speed limit at the time of the crash, just before midnight.

Frederick Rogers, 34, and Ethan Holness, 21, were sentenced for causing death by dangerous driving at Wolverhampton Crown Court today (Friday).

The pair, who did not know each other, were both driving dangerously in each of their cars and smashed into each other causing the devastating crash.

Holness, 21, was sentenced to seven years and six months and Rogers, 34, was sentenced for ten years. Holness was also given a concurrent sentence for stealing Ford Fiesta in Telford will run concurrently. Both were disqualified from driving for more than five years.

The mother of Mr Sheridan wrote a letter to Justice Michael Chambers making a plea for leniency as Holness and her son "were childhood friends" and "young men make mistakes".

Defending Holness, Carl Templar-Vasey, said: "The mother of James has shown immense courage writing a letter to this court. She said Ethan and James were childhood friends. She said young men make mistakes, and she is right.

"She asked if this court can show leniency in regard to the sentences passed today."

More than 30 friends and family turned up to court today for the sentencing and there was a large police presence in and out of the court.

Defending Rogers, Balraj Singh Bhatia, said his client had been watching an England match the night of the crash after recently separating from his wife.

Mr Bhatia said: "He did not know the driver of the Ford Fiesta. He was not racing with him. He did not try to run away after the accident, he stayed. He has lived at home, barely going out, in a state of depression.

Justice Michael Chambers told Holness: "The sentencing guidelines have changed for causing death by dangerous driving, and I have to reflect that in my sentencing.

"You were impaired, very impaired whilst driving a stolen vehicle. This would normally be an automatic 12 year sentence but at the time of the offence you were 17-years-old.

"I have to take into consideration what the sentence would have been if you had been sentenced at that age. You have been described as having low maturity."

Sentencing Holness, Justice Chambers said: "With causing death by dangerous driving, the handling of stolen vehicle, I have to take into account your general criminality. You were on bail for another offence when this happened.

"You will be disqualified from driving for five years, and this ban will not begin until your custodial sentence finishes."