Police issue update on stabbing in Willenhall 'connected to disorder' in street

The 18-year-old man was found in Lucknow Road with stab wounds just before 1.40pm on May 30.

In an earlier statement, police said they believe the stabbing was connected to an earlier disorder in Coltham Road, Willenhall.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and an 18-year-old man on suspicion of wounding.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police confirmed on Monday the pair had been bailed with conditions while officers continue with their enquiries.

The force previously asked people with information to get in touch by calling 101 or via Live Chat on its website, quoting log 2144 of May 30.