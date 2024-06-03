Police issue photo of three men after motorbikes were ridden dangerously in Cannock

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Investigators have released CCTV images of a group of men they wish to talk to in relation to a dangerous driving offence where a number of off-road bikes were being used anti-socially in Cannock.

The incident was reported to have happened on Wednesday, May 15, with police now issuing CCTV images of the men they wish to talk to in relation to the incident.

Do you recognise these three men? Police wish to talk to them in relation to an incident involving off-road bikes

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "We are releasing CCTV images of three men we would like to speak to after off-road motorbikes were spotted being ridden dangerously in Cannock.

"It happened on Market Street in Hednesford on Wednesday 15 May. We have released images of three men we wish to speak to. If you were in the area at the time and have any information that could help us, please get in touch."

Anyone with information leading to the three men can get in touch with police via their 101 number, or alternatively by using the Live Chat service on their website.