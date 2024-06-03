'I was mugged when my son got involved with people peddling drugs'

A Stafford councillor whose son got involved with drug pedlars and a Lichfield representative who battled alcohol addiction spoke of their experiences as the work of the work of Staffordshire Treatment and Recovery System (STaRS) was highlighted at the latest full meeting of Staffordshire County Council.

From April this year, the service is being delivered by a new provider. It offers a free and confidential service to anyone in Staffordshire affected by drug or alcohol use, including family members of those suffering addiction issues.

In his leader's statement to the full council meeting, Alan White said: “Residents struggling with drug and alcohol issues in Staffordshire are set to benefit from a new partnership between the council and the NHS. Addiction not only affects those battling with issues but often their families and friends too.

“The new partnership will see the Staffordshire Treatment and Recovery System (STaRS) run by the Midlands Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust in partnership with the county council. STaRS will also continue to work with fantastic BAC O’Connor Betterway Recovery and Chase Recovery to help adults and young people who need support with drug and alcohol use.

“This partnership, which is believed to be the first in the sector, will follow on from our earlier adult social care partnership with the trust.”

'My son got involved with people peddling drugs'

Councillor Ann Edgeller said: “I welcome this work on alcohol and drugs between the council and the Midlands Partnership Foundation Trust. It’s a shame it is needed, but in today’s society, it is necessary.

“It mentions in the report people suffering from addiction and how it affects family and friends. I know from personal experience how it can affect family life.

“I have been mugged, I have had my car stolen, I’ve had my house broken into and all my personal possessions stolen. All because my son got involved with people peddling drugs.

“I give a message to all parents in Staffordshire – if you suspect your child is acting strangely or self-harming, try to find out why. Could they have been, or started, on the drug path?

“If so, do all you can to stop it escalating further before it’s too late and they are totally hooked. I’m sorry if I sound harsh, but I care deeply about children going down the wrong path.”

Councillor Tom Loughborough-Rudd said: “This mentions recovery and I know they have a section for families – one of which was my own mother. It won't be a surprise that I know about addiction services; I myself have been in rehab.

“I owe my life to the BAC and Betterway. I asked the leader of Betterway how this partnership practice is working and he gave an example.

“A young individual was suffering from addiction in my division and previously it would have taken 12 weeks to be referred to Betterway, STaRS and rehab. The referral for his script was done within a couple of hours and the young gentleman will be in rehab within the next few weeks.

“Addiction can affect anybody and it’s important we work with every agency we can and cross-border. We have problems in the north of the county, and the problems of monkey dust in Stoke, and I’m glad to see this partnership also involves cooperation with partners in Stoke.”

Councillor Jill Hood said: “It says here that addiction often affects people’s families – There is no often about it. The effect on families is devastating.

“You see the effect on children at school, the disruptive behaviour, and quite often it’s quite difficult to identify what is happening with those children because they don’t understand themselves. Parents and grandparents are ashamed of that family member who is having an effect on the family.

“I’m delighted to see we have this partnership but what really concerns me is the amount of people I know who are waiting on huge waiting lists to be seen. They’re offered telephone appointments but this just isn’t good enough.

“Until we can address these horrendous waiting lists there’s very little we can do to help the people who are queuing to be treated. I would like to see through the health scrutiny committee that we address these waiting lists.

“So often we have various agencies coming to that committee. And when you ask them can bring proof of your success, the answer is no.

“I’ve not once heard one of these agencies say ‘We’ve seen so many people this year and this is the success rate we have’. I would like them to be more transparent and prove that they are doing something to help in a positive way.”

For more information on support available from STaRS visit staffstars.org