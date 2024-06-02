Two boys, both 14, arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery in Walsall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A group of teenagers were approached by another group attempted to steal their belongings at a bus stop in St Pauls Street at around 7pm on Saturday.

Two boys aged 14 were arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and remained in police custody on Sunday.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact the police via Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101 quoting crime reference 20/546428/24.