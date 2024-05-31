'Our charity's bleed control kit was used on a stab victim today - we're praying for him'

An 18-year-old man was stabbed during a 'disorder' in Lucknow Road, Willenhall, around 1.45pm yesterday.

Members of the public rushed to Elite Hairdressers, Castle Drive, and asked to use the bleed control kit which was donated by the Daniel Baird Foundation last October.

Kelly Addiss, from the charity, told the Express & Star: "Someone ran into the shop and asked to use the kit as someone had been stabbed, they were given it and jumped in their car and sped off.

"The kit was used on the lad, who we are all praying for."

The kits include haemostatic gauze dressing, a tourniquet, nitrile gloves, scissors and other equipment needed to stop trauma injuries. They are designed to be used in the vital minutes before an ambulance arrives.

Kelly said: "Elite Hairdressers were the first place in Willenhall to accept a bleed control kit, we could not give them away at the time. I don't think people wanted to be associated with knife crime, but people have changed their minds now and the charity has given bleed kits to several places across Walsall and the Black Country.

"To know they are being used to save lives, and that the public know where they are and what they do, makes all the hard work at the charity worthwhile."

Lynne Baird set her charity up after the death of her son Daniel, who was stabbed to death in Digbeth and died after the wait for an ambulance proved too long. She was appointed an MBE for her work and has given 10,000 bleed control kits out in the UK and beyond.

Kelly added: "Lynne is wonderful, she has already been on the phone and is sending a replacement kit for Elite Hairdressers already."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed the injured man had been helped by members of the public using the bleed control kit.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.47pm to reports of a stabbing nearby to Lucknow Road in Willenhall.

"Upon arrival we found a male patient with serious injuries. He received advanced trauma care at the scene before being conveyed to hospital by land ambulance for further treatment.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Tatenhill attended the scene."