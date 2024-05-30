Man in hospital after being stabbed during Willenhall 'disorder'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A number of men were involved in a mass fight in Lucknow Road around 1.40pm.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We're investigating after a man was stabbed in Willenhall this afternoon. We were called to disorder in the Lucknow Road area involving a number of men just before 1.40pm.

"One man, believed to be aged 18, was left with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening. Officers remain at the scene this afternoon and enquiries continue."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 1.47pm to reports of a stabbing nearby to Lucknow Road in Willenhall. Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Tatenhill attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a male patient with serious injuries. He received advanced trauma care at the scene before being conveyed to hospital by land ambulance for further treatment.”