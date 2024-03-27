How Snapchat messages helped escalate dance floor altercation into murder of Cody Fisher

The former Stourbridge footballer innocently bumped into Remy Gordon in Popworld, Solihull, on Christmas Eve 2022.

After a bump that normally would have been forgotten amid festive celebrations, Gordon used Snapchat to first identify Cody and then track him down to enact revenge for something millions of others would have shrugged off.

This is the second murder trial within a week in which the social media app Snapchat has been referenced in court. Detectives believe Bailey Atkinson's killers were directed to him in Walsall town centre by a Snapchat message sent by someone they are still trying to find.

The app is popular with youngsters as messages are automatically deleted and groups are created around certain interests - Cody Fisher's killers were part of a 'ravers' group.

Remy Gordon (left) and Kami Carpenter have been found guilty of murder

Gordon, aged 23, and Kami Carpenter, 22, regularly posted in a Snapchat group Ravers Assemblers in which members would share pictures, information about events and jokes.

However, at a time when the rest of the country were exchanging presents and pleasantries, Gordon was stewing by himself and searching through Snapchat for pictures of Cody.

When he found an image of his eventual prey at Birmingham nightspot Henman and Cooper, he posted the message: "Who knows this likkle pip squeeze?' and then, in words which would help convict him of murder: "due to shank him up".