Detectives trying to track person who allegedly used Snapchat to tip off gang who killed Bailey Atkinson

West Midlands Police continue to pursue the person who they believe tipped off the gang through Snapchat about their victim's whereabouts.

Through CCTV footage the two stolen vehicles carrying the gang can be seen waiting together in the car park of ASDA, Darlaston.

They then sped off in convoy towards Walsall town centre where they saw Bailey Atkinson, vulnerable and with only a female friend by his side.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, who led the investigation and subsequent manhunts, believes a friend of the killers spotted Bailey in the town centre and then alerted the gang.