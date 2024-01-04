Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in Wolverhampton

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) and police were called to Trimpley Gardens in Penn this morning.

A paramedic manager, an ambulance, the MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and a Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car were all sent to the scene.

WMAS said the man was assessed and treated for his injuries before being rushed to hospital.

Emergency services at the scene

A spokesman for WMAS said: "We were called by West Midlands Police to reports of a man who had been stabbed at an address in Penn at just before 11.30am.

West Midlands Police has also been contacted for more details.