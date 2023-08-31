There are plans to ban those with no 'practical' use and give police more powers to seize and destroy them, while the maximum sentence for the importation, manufacturing, possession and sale of these newly proscribed weapons will be two years.
Government plans to ban more "zombie-style" knives and machetes and introduce tougher prison terms have been welcomed by campaigners but some say they don't go far enough.
