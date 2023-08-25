The Crooked House burning. Photo: Chris Green

The 66-year-old man from Dudley, and 33-year-old man from Milton Keynes, were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

The two men have since been released under conditional police bail, as Staffordshire Police detectives continue to investigate the circumstances which led to the blaze.

A force spokesman said: "We understand the strength of feeling in the community following the fire and later demolition of the building, given the significance and popularity of this cultural landmark.

"Detectives are continuing to trawl through CCTV, forensics and witness accounts and are keen to hear from anyone with any information – no matter how insignificant it may seem."

The latest update comes as speculation into the cause of the fire, and the 'unlawful' demolition of the buildings remains continues to circulate online.

Staffordshire Police continued: "There continues to be widespread speculation circulating locally and online in relation to this incident, which we understand.

"We would like to reiterate that speculation is unhelpful at this time and we are working hard to provide timely updates."