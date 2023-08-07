Firefighters were called to The Crooked House late on Saturday night

After a devastating fire at The Crooked House that ripped through 'Britain's wonkiest pub', dozens of social media users called for the Black Country Living Museum to step in to rebuild the iconic venue.

The Crooked House Pub, off Himley Road between Himley and Dudley, was built in 1765 and had become a legendary local venue for Black Country locals, before being tragically destroyed in a severe fire on Saturday night.

After the fire, dozens of people took to social media to ask for the landmark to be preserved and for the history of the venue to be saved at the Black Country Living Museum on Tipton Road, Dudley.

However, in a response posted to the living museum's social media page on Sunday evening, museum bosses said it was not a realistic option, and that the museum "was not in a position save, let alone relocate, the building".

Facebook user Julie Rogers wrote: "This happens far too often. That pub should have been rebuilt at the Black Country Museum, so many memories for so many people."

Dave Skeldon also wrote: "Never know with the brick structure still remaining, would make it easier to move to the Black Country Museum and refit, open it back up as a pub or cafe, it would be so popular."

Sarah Thompson said: "What a sad end... This should have been taken down and rebuilt at The Black Country living Museum."

The Black Country Living Museum responded to the calls for action on Twitter. A statement said: "Last night's fire at The Crooked House, Himley, is devastating news, after the recent sale seemed to offer a future for the building, albeit with a new use.

"Unfortunately, the museum was not in a position to save, let alone relocate, the building. Our hope remains, despite the fire, that The Crooked House can, and will, be restored, and once again have sustainable use at Himley."

Staffordshire Police is continuing to appeal for information after the fire at the pub, which earned its enduring name when it started sinking into the ground due to mining subsidence in the area.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "We are now working with fire investigators to establish the cause of the fire. Anyone who may have any information that could help with the investigation is asked to get in touch."