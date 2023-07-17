Notification Settings

Walk for Ronan: Murdered schoolboy's family in anti knife-crime march from spot he was killed

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonCrimePublished:

An anti-knife crime march is being held on Wednesday in memory of murdered Wolverhampton schoolboy Ronan Kanda.

Ronan Kanda
Ronan Kanda

Friends, family and the community are invited to the march, which will start where Ronan, aged 16, was stabbed to death on Mount Road, in Lanesfield, and progress to his school The Khalsa Academy.

