Police studying CCTV footage after Wolverhampton wedding shooting

The Gujurati Assocaiton in Mander Street, Penn Fields where shots were fires on Saturday night

West Midlands Police are continuing to make enquiries after a car was driven up to the back of the Sitara Hall at the Gujarati Association on Mander Street, Penn Fields and a shot fired at a parked car. Over 100 people were enjoying a wedding at the venue

Harry Singh, the office manager at Gills Mixed Concrete opposite the venue confirmed they had handed over CCTV footage from their premises to the police.

He said: "It is monitored 24 hours, although there were only two drivers in on Saturday night and they didn't see anything, the CCTV should be able to help and we were happy to hand it over."

David Poole, a worker at another business in Mander Street near the association, said he was not surprised at what had happened.

He said: "It's not a great area around here, I wouldn't like to come down of an evening, I just work around here but there always seems to be an undercurrent of something going on even in the daytime."

Jackie Sangher, who lives in Zoar Street which is adjacent to the back of the association said she had heard the shots fired on Saturday evening and what sounded like shouting but hadn't thought anything of it.

She said: "I have lived here for 10 years and there are plenty of weddings and other events there. There has never been any problem before, I think I just thought it was a car misfiring."