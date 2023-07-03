Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police studying CCTV footage after Wolverhampton wedding shooting

By Paul JenkinsWolverhamptonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

CCTV footage from an adjacent business is being used by police investigating after shots were fired at a wedding party in Wolverhampton.

The Gujurati Assocaiton in Mander Street, Penn Fields where shots were fires on Saturday night
The Gujurati Assocaiton in Mander Street, Penn Fields where shots were fires on Saturday night

West Midlands Police are continuing to make enquiries after a car was driven up to the back of the Sitara Hall at the Gujarati Association on Mander Street, Penn Fields and a shot fired at a parked car. Over 100 people were enjoying a wedding at the venue

Harry Singh, the office manager at Gills Mixed Concrete opposite the venue confirmed they had handed over CCTV footage from their premises to the police.

He said: "It is monitored 24 hours, although there were only two drivers in on Saturday night and they didn't see anything, the CCTV should be able to help and we were happy to hand it over."

David Poole, a worker at another business in Mander Street near the association, said he was not surprised at what had happened.

He said: "It's not a great area around here, I wouldn't like to come down of an evening, I just work around here but there always seems to be an undercurrent of something going on even in the daytime."

Jackie Sangher, who lives in Zoar Street which is adjacent to the back of the association said she had heard the shots fired on Saturday evening and what sounded like shouting but hadn't thought anything of it.

She said: "I have lived here for 10 years and there are plenty of weddings and other events there. There has never been any problem before, I think I just thought it was a car misfiring."

A spokesman for West Midlands Police confirmed they were still investigating the incident.

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News