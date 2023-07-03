Police inquiries continue after shots fired at Wolverhampton wedding party

The Gujurati Association in Wolverhampton, where the shots were fired. Photo: Google

West Midlands Police has launched a major investigation into the incident which took place at around 9.30pm on Saturday night.

The violence erupted when a car was thought to have been driven up to the back of the Gujarati Association on Mander Street, before someone got out and fired shots at another car parked at the venue.

It was then thought that a gun was fired back from the direction of the wedding party.

Nobody was believed to have been injured in the attack, with a damaged vehicle to be forensically examined.

West Midlands Police has said that enquiries remain ongoing following the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force on 101 or Live Chat through its website, quoting log 4353 of 1 July.